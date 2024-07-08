CMF Phone 1 Launched In India Under Rs 20,000 Alongside Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2; Check Specs, Price And Limited Time Offer

CMF Phone 1 India Launch: Nothing, a British consumer technology brand, has launched the CMF Phone 1 in the Indian market under its CMF sub-brand. Apart from this, the company also rolled out the CMF Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds and CMF Watch Pro 2 smartwatch in the country. The handset is offered in 6GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+128GB storage models.

The CMF Phone 1 will come with replaceable back covers in four colour options: Black, Orange, Light Green, and Blue. The smartphone will get two major Android updates and security updates for three years as the company claims.

CMF Phone 1 Price, Availability And Offer:

The handset is priced at Rs 15,999 for the base model 6GB RAM+128GB. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 17,999. Consumers can purchase the handset via the CMF India website, retail partners, and Flipkart.

Nothing's sub-brand CMF is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the first sale date. Notably, the first sale will go live on July 12 at noon. Adding further, the CMF Phone 1 and CMF Buds Pro 2 will be available at a pop-up event at Lulu Mall in Bengaluru starting at 7 PM on July 9.

Nothing has been informed that the first 100 customers purchasing the CMF Phone 1 will receive CMF Buds at no extra charge.

CMF Phone 1: Customise Design

The phone packs a replaceable back cover. The smartphone also features a rotating wheel located at the bottom left corner, designed for attaching accessories such as a lanyard or a stand. Adding further, there's a pouch on the back for storing cards, along with a combined SIM ejector tool and screwdriver to facilitate easy removal of the back cover.

CMF Phone 1 Specifications:

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging.

The company claims that the phone can reach 50 per cent in 20 minutes. It runs Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14. The smartphone is equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor and an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance.

CMF Buds Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds Specs And Price:

The device offers a Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation of up to 50dB and an expansive frequency range of up to 5000Hz. It is equipped with dual audio drivers, an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm tweeter. The wireless earbuds sport a 6-mic setup that comes with Clear Voice Technology 2.0 and Wind-Noise Reduction 2.0 for calling to ensure clear voice reception.

Moreover, the CMF Buds Pro 2 provides up to 43 hours of total battery life, with 7 hours of playback available after just a 10-minute charge. Notably, the device comes with a customisable smart dial on the case. It comes in four colour options: Black, White, Blue, and Orange. The earbuds are priced at Rs 4,299 and will be available for purchase starting July 12 through Flipkart, cmf.tech, and other retail partners.

CMF Watch Pro 2 Specs And Price:

The smartwatch sports a 1.32-inch AMOLED display and an interchangeable bezel design for customization. The Watch Pro 2 supports more than 120 sports modes and automatic recognition of 5 sports. Notably, the smartwatch offers over 100 watch faces for further personalization, as per the company. The device will offer a battery life of up to 11 days.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 is available in two pricing options based on the colour and material. The Dark Gray and Ash Gray variants are priced at Rs 4,999, while the Blue and Orange versions, featuring vegan leather, are priced at Rs 5,499.