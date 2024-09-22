Coldplay 2025 India Tour: BookMyShow App Crashes As Tickets Go Live; Third Show Added in Mumbai; Check Prices

Coldplay 2025 Tour Tickets In India: The entertainment and ticketing platform BookMyShow crashed just seconds after it announced the sale of tickets for British rock band Coldplay’s India leg of their record-breaking Music of the Spheres World Tour, set to take place in Mumbai next year.

It is important to note that the Grammy-winning band will be returning to India after nine years, with the concert scheduled at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19. Following their spectacular summer 2024 tour in Europe, Coldplay is poised to make history with their highly anticipated shows in India.

Meanwhile, fans of all ages, including children, parents, and grandparents, have been eagerly waiting for the moment the booking window opens. However, the BookMyShow site soon went live again, allowing fans to purchase Coldplay concert tickets, albeit with long online queues.

Protect Yourself from Ticket Scams!



Don’t fall prey to unauthorized platforms selling fake tickets for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India! pic.twitter.com/8jwYbvSVnW — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) September 22, 2024

Since its debut in March 2022, the Music of the Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets, becoming the highest-attended tour by a group in history. The tour spans Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, with additional stops in Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Hong Kong between January and April 2025.

New Date Added Coldplay 2025 Concert In Mumbai

Due to unprecedented demand, a third date has been added to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour in India, BookMyShow announced in a release on September 22. The Grammy Award-winning band will now also perform on January 21, 2025.

A NEW SHOW HAS BEEN ADDED FOR 21 JAN 2025!!



1. Head on to the event page on #BookMyShow and hit the 'Book Now' button at 1.30 PM IST

2. You will be added to the waiting room

3. You will be assigned a queue number at 2 PM IST

4. Ticket sales go live at 2 PM IST sharp… pic.twitter.com/MXUzcD52Y5 — BookMyShow.Live (@Bookmyshow_live) September 22, 2024

Tickets for this additional show will go live on September 22, 2024, at 2 PM IST on BookMyShow. Before their Mumbai performances, Coldplay will release their new album, Moon Music, on October 4, 2024. The album will emphasize sustainability, featuring LPs made from 100% recycled plastic bottles—nine bottles per record.

Coldplay 2025 Concert Ticket Prices

The tickets for the Coldplay Concert 2025 surged past Rs 1 lakh in the black market shortly after selling out on the official booking site. The original prices for the highly anticipated event range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 35,000 per person.