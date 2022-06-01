हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Elon Musk

‘Come to office or leave Tesla’: Elon Musk gives ultimatum to executives

Tesla chief Elon Musk has reportedly given a final warning to Tesla's executives.

‘Come to office or leave Tesla’: Elon Musk gives ultimatum to executives

New Delhi: Tesla chief Elon Musk has reportedly asked Tesla executives to return to the office or move out of the company, weighing in on the debate on whether executives should come to the office or continue working from home. In an email sent to the executive staff, Musk reportedly said, “Remote work is no longer acceptable,” in the subject line. “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers,”  Musk said in his mail. 

However, he said that there could be exceptions if the individual is an exceptional contributor. “If there are particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible, I will review and approve those exceptions directly,” he said. 

“Moreover, the "office" must be the main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state,” he said in the mail, a screenshot of which is doing rounds on social media. 

In response to a Twitter post with the screenshot of the mail, Musk said, “They (Tesla executives) should pretend to work somewhere else.” 

“hey elon a lot of people are talking about this leaked email, any additional comment to people who think coming into work is an antiquated concept?” A Twitter user who goes by the name Whole Mars Catalog had asked Musk. Also Read: Impressive! Google offers job with Rs 1.4 crore package to IIIT Allahabad student

Prior to Tesla, several other companies made it mandatory for employees to return to physical offices. Several tech giants such as Apple, Google, and Meta are currently struggling to bring their employees back to their physical offices. Also Read: WhatsApp blocks over 16.6 lakh ‘BAD’ accounts in India in April 2022

