New Delhi: Pratham Prakash Gupta, an M.Tech final year student at the Indian Institute of Information and Technology (IIIT), Allahabad, has secured a job offer from Google with an annual package of a whopping Rs 1.4 crore. On a monthly basis, his package translates to Rs 11.6 lakhs, which would be a dream for many. Gupta will reportedly join Google's London office as a Software Engineer this year, according to reports. However, as of now, a specific timeline for his joining hasn’t been out in the media.

Gupta shares his happiness on LinkedIn. Announcing the job offer, he said, he was “fortunate enough to obtain amazing offers from some of the world's biggest organizations.”

“I am happy to share with you all that I have accepted an offer from Google and I will soon be joining them at their London office as a Software Engineer after completing my graduation this year. Super excited for this new phase of my career!” he said in his post on the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform.

Besides Gupta, several of his batchmates also received job offers with impressive packages. For instance, a total of five students have bagged jobs offering crores of rupees as an annual salary, according to a report by India Today.

Companies such as Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Netflix, too, hired talented engineers from the institute. According to the report, tech giants such as Facebook, Apple, Google and Amazon, among others, rolled out job offers to a total of 48 students.

The second highest offer was rolled out by Amazon to Anurag Makade. He will make Rs 1.25 crore in a year at his new job at the e-commerce giant. In the third spot came Rubrik which offered an annual package of Rs 1.2 crore to Akhil Singh.