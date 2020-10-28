Cool offers help Apple retailers pre-book record iPhone 12 in India

New Delhi: The newly-launched iPhone 12 and 12 Pro for which pre-orders were thrown open in India on October 23 have done tremendously well at Apple Authorised resellers who have received record pre-orders riding on cool, exciting offers.

Trade sources told IANS on Wednesday that the pre-orders for the new iPhones this time are super high and the authorised sellers are set to hand over the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on October 30 to those who pre-booked it in the country.

iPhone 12 in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT) RED -- starting at Rs 79,900 -- will be available for Rs 73,900 with HDFC Bank's cash back offer for the 64GB version.

iPhone 12 Pro in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue -- starting at Rs 1,19,900 -- will be available for Rs 1,14,900 with HDFC Bank's cash back offer for the 128GB version.

Once you opt for the trade-in and take the EMI route, the price will go down further, making the devices the most affordable new iPhones ever.

Those who pre-book iPhone 12 can opt for either Rs 5,637 per month via the EMI route or buy the basic variant even for Rs 47,900 with trade-in. The customers can effectively get up to Rs 22,000 off with Apple trade-in to grab a new iPhone 12.

The basic variant of iPhone 12 Pro can be pre-booked for Rs 10,110 per month on EMI or get it for Rs 85,900 with trade-in. The customers opting for trade-in can save up to Rs 34,000.

According to industry experts, amid the rapidly transforming economic realities wrought by the pandemic, Apple seems to be potentially replicating a similar success with the iPhone 12 series that it enjoyed with the iPhone 11 cycle.

"With more iPhone users looking for an upgrade from their older-generation iPhones, Apple's decision to reinvigorate its new product line-up across price-points is helping it," Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, told IANS.

He added that the iPhone 12 is benefiting from "revenge buying" by premium homebound iPhone loyalists and aspirants alike.

As per insights from CMR, Apple iPhone shipments have been growing 67 per cent (year-on-year) in Q3 2020, and are primed to increase in the run-up to the festive season.

The iPhone 12 models are powered by Apple A14 Bionic chipset and run iOS 14.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro feature the same 6.1-inch OLED display. However, the iPhone 12 Pro's Super Retina XDR display has higher brightness levels.