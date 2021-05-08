CoWIN portal receives new four-digit security code to reduce frauds and errors: Here's how it works

As and when COVID-19 cases are rising in India, people are desperate to take vaccinations for themselves. For that to happen, one needs to visit the https://www.cowin.gov.in/ website to book their slots. Now, CoWIN has got a four-digit secure code for the smooth experience of vaccination.

The new CoWIN four-digit security code promises to cut down erroneously generated vaccination certificates and also keep scammers and fraudsters away from them.

According to a report, the vaccination certificate will be generated after the code is given to the authorities at vaccination centres. The whole rationale behind this is to reduce errors in the generation of vaccination certificates.

Here’s how does the new four-digit security code work:

One needs to visit the COWIN app to book vaccine slots and after the slot gets confirmed, a four-digit security code will be generated and sent to the registered mobile number through text message. It is important for an individual to keep the code safe and not share with anyone. The day one goes for vaccination, it is advisable to share the code with the vaccination centre for proper authentication.

Here’s a quick look at the entire vaccination process: