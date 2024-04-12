Cyber Fraudsters Scam Bengaluru Man Of Rs 2.24 Crore By Posing As Officials

New Delhi: Cyber fraud is the talk of the town these days. Every second day, you must hear about online scams. In the latest incident, a 52-year-old man working in the tech industry in Bengaluru fell victim to cyber fraudsters who posed as officials from the Delhi Customs and Narcotics Control Bureau, resulting in a staggering loss of Rs 2.24 crore.

Previous Incident

The incident occurred shortly after a 29-year-old lawyer from Bengaluru was duped of Rs 14.57 lakh through a similar fraudulent scheme.

How Fraudsters Scammed This Time?

In the case of Kumarasamy Sivakkumar, the scammers contacted him over several days, from March 18 to March 27, claiming to be officials from the Customs Department.

They alleged that an air parcel addressed to him had been seized at Delhi Airport, purportedly containing 16 passports, 58 bank ATM cards, and 140 grams of ecstasy tablets.

Deceptive Tactics

To add credibility to their claims, the fraudsters purportedly 'redirected the call to the Narcotics Control Bureau' and instructed Kumarasamy to download Skype for further communication, a tactic aimed at obscuring their identities and evading detection.

How Victim Made Transaction?

Under duress and believing the fabricated narrative, Kumarasamy succumbed to the pressure and transferred a staggering sum of Rs 2.24 crore in eight installments via Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and Immediate Payment Service (IMPS).