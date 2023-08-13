Deal ALERT! Get Apple iPhone 14 For As Low As Rs 42,900 In This Limited-Time Sale

New Delhi: The Independence Day sale from the retail establishment Vijay Sales is returning in 2023. The retail giant is giving customers discounts on the newest electronics, household appliances, and other items to celebrate freedom. In this celebration of liberty and technology, the sale is giving everything to everyone, from smartphones to cutting-edge wearables, computers, and household necessities.

Vijay Sales has launched a promotion that is powered by Paytm during the Mega Freedom Sale. Interestingly, 30 winners will receive Apple Watches, while every customer will receive a guaranteed certificate for a movie ticket. (Also Read: Gautam Adani's Superb Luxury Car Collection Makes Heads Turn)

Customers must purchase devices on EMI using Paytm at Vijay Sales locations in order to participate. Customers should stop by the closest Vijay Sales location for additional information on these specials. (Also Read: Love & Profits: Turn Your Passion For Pairing Hearts Into Earnings And Earn Upto Rs 50,000 Per Wedding)



Apple iPhone 14: Discount Offers

With a flat cashback of Rs 4,000 with HDFC Bank cards, the iPhone 14, 128GB, with a typical price of Rs 79,900, is now accessible at Rs 69,900.

Vijay Sales: Exchange Offers

If you decide to trade in your current smartphone at a Vijay Sales and it has an exchange value of at least Rs 15,000, the retailer will add another Rs 8,000 to the exchange value, giving you a potential savings of up to Rs 37,000, bringing the final cost of the iPhone 14, 128GB down to Rs 42, 900.

On a variety of Apple products, including additional iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), Protect+, and Apple Accessories, customers can receive unique discounts and exclusive offers.