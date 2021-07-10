Did you get rejected for Blue Tick? Twitter will now tell you why you did not get verified

Did you apply for getting the blue tick on Twitter? In order to get the coveted blue tick, Twitter asks an individual to follow certain rules and requirements. Many of them are verified now but with that, a lot of them are complaining about not getting verified. The microblogging platform has not yet come up with an explanation on why the verification requests of those individuals have been rejected.



However, now that is going to change. Currently, Twitter sends an email when your application gets rejected and you can easily reapply again in 30 days. Now, Twitter has come up with an update where it says that it is going to explain why your application got rejected. “We’ve heard your feedback that we can be more clear on why an application didn't get approved. Decision emails will now give more context on why requests don't meet our criteria,” Twitter Verified shared.



Besides that, Twitter has shared a list of things to keep a note of when you plan to reapply again. This list will further explain what exactly you missed out on so that you can make changes again when you reapply.



Check the details of the list before you apply for Twitter verification:

1. When you are using a website to authenticate yourself, that particular website should belong to a verified organisation. The website also must reference your name and Twitter account.

2. If you are a company/brand/organisation or an activist/influencer applying to get verified, your follower count has to be in the top 0.05% of active accounts located in the same geographic region.

3. If you are a journalist, then your Twitter profile must have a reference to the news organisation you are associated with and link to its official website. Also, the news organisation you reference must be a notable, verified organisation as per Twitter's policy.

Journalists should also give links to the author page/bio or to articles that reference them on the news organisation's official site. Independent/freelance journalists must provide links to three articles published in verified publications in the past six months before applying.

If you have faced rejection before, you can reapply after 30 days from the day you received the rejection email and keep the above mentioned lists in your mind.