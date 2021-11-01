Diwali 2021: Check out deals and discounts on on OnePlus phones, smart watches, earbuds, and more

New Delhi: Diwali is a festival of lights, but for many, it's also a fantastic time to upgrade outdated electronics — or perhaps simply try something new — thanks to the countless bargains and deals that occur around this time. Here's a fast list of recommended gadgets for your shopping basket, whether for friends or family, or to add to your personal wish list.

OnePlus 9 Series: The OnePlus 9 series is an excellent place to begin. Depending on your budget, the flagship 9 series with 120 Hz AMOLED panels and superb cameras is an option. With its 10-bit LTPO panel, 1-billion colours, and 1,300-nit screen, the 9 Pro stands out. The panels of the 9 and 9R are similarly capable, but at a lower, FHD+ resolution. All phones have ample RAM and storage, with 8/128 and 8/256 GB options available depending on your budget and usage.

In addition, the Pro and R models have 48 MP Hasselblad-tuned cameras with a special XPan emulation mode. The base model 9R costs Rs 37,500, with the Pro costing Rs 66,500 at the high end.

Apart from that, there's a Rs 4,000 discount on the 9 Pro and a Rs 3000 discount on the 9 and 9R at select offline outlets. You can get extra Rs 4,000 off if you exchange your iOS smartphone.

During the Great Indian Festival, HDFC is providing between 2,000 and 7,000 off on Amazon, in addition to a flat 3k discount, plus an additional 3k if you trade an iOS device.

Similar discounts of up to Rs 1,500 are available for the Nord 2 5G and CE 5G, both offline and online, with various bank cards and deals.

OnePlus TV: OnePlus' U1S line features 4K UHD panels ranging in size from 50 to 65 inches, all of which are HDR10 certified. You get superb visual quality and design, as well as OxygenPlay 2 support. The prices for these units range from $44,000 to $67,500.

The Y series line-up is a more affordable choice, with 93 percent DCI-P3 displays, 64-bit processors, Android TV, OnePlus Connect compatibility, and more.

You can get up to Rs 4,000 off at some places, a Rs 2,000 quick bank discount, and up to Rs 5,000 off the U1S depending on where you buy them. Banks are also providing significant discounts on purchases made through Flipkart and the OnePlus app. There are also no-cost EMI choices and easy financing.

Discounts of up to Rs 1000 are available through ICICI and Kotak banks, while a 10% discount is offered through HDFC on Amazon. There's also a Rs 991 discount on the Buds and a Rs 200 discount on the Bullets Wireless Z.

SmartWatch: Combining a decent phone with a fantastic watch will help you complete your ecosystem and get the most out of your experience. In keeping with the theme, we'll begin with the OnePlus Watch and Band, which cost $15,000 and $2,200, respectively.

The watch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 326 ppi, 100+ workout modes, and IP68 water resistance. When combined with a beautiful design, this watch will look at home in both a business conference and a swimming pool.

The band is less expensive and is intended for exercise aficionados. It comes with a variety of activity modes as well as an inbuilt SpO2 metre and heart-rate monitor. Kotak and ICICI banks are offering a thousand rupees off the Watch, while HDFC is offering a ten percent discount on Amazon. Depending on where you buy it, the ring can be had for Rs 600 less.

