Don't want to buy iPhone SE 2022? Check out top 5 alternative smartphones for Rs 40,000

New Delhi: The iPhone SE 2022 was released a few days ago, and all of the initial enthusiasm faded after Apple introduced the phone. It has the same design as the iPhone SE 2020, including a Touch ID sensor and thick bezels.

Yes, the design is very compact, but when you see the price tag of Rs 43,900 for the base model, you begin to wonder if it is worth investing so much money, even if it is Apple. So, if you're going to spend more than Rs 40,000, why not get something better? Here are the top five smartphones with the best value, including the latest features, design, and more.

OnePlus 9RT

If you need an alternative to the iPhone SE 2022, the OnePlus 9RT for Rs 42,999 should be on your radar. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, which most of you will recognise as the 2021 flagship processor. The phone has an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus has used a combination of glass and metal for the phone's build quality, giving it a premium feel.

Priced at Rs 42,999, OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple rear camera arrangement that includes a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The phone is powered by a 4500mAh battery that enables 65W rapid charging, according to OnePlus.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is next on our list, and it, too, is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, but its main selling point is its ability for 120W fast charging. This device boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Dolby Vision compatibility.

The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, as well as a triple back camera module with a 108-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel telemacro sensor. Of fact, videos in 8K resolution are possible. The 11T Pro 5G is powered by a 5200mAh battery.

iQOO 9 5G

iQOO has released its new 9 series phone, and for the price, you get a great collection of features. The phone has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 888+ CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. At the back of the iQOO 9 5G is a 48-megapixel camera with a gimbal system and a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor. It has a 13-megapixel camera on the front. The iQOO 9 5G SE comes with a 4350mAh battery that supports 120W rapid charging.

Realme GT 5G

The Realme GT 5G is priced much below Rs 40,000, but it is still worth considering. It has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 CPU with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The phone has three back cameras: a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The Realme GT 5G comes with a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W rapid charging.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Another phone under Rs 40,000 that we recommend is the Galaxy S20 5G. The phone sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of extendable storage. The Galaxy S20 5G, which costs Rs 39,990, boasts a triple rear camera arrangement that includes a 12-megapixel wide sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel tele sensor with OIS, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The front-facing 32-megapixel camera is also pretty helpful.

