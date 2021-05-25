The internet has changed the way we do things. Today, we shop, bank, learn, and interact online. The rise of technology has also had a huge impact on the business world. Today, colleagues from across the globe can have a face-to-face call through their computer or mobile screens, and people can work comfortably from their homes rather than having to commute to the office. The internet has also given rise to greatest the marketing tool of the 21st century – social media.

Plastic Surgeon Dr. S. Alexander Earle credits social media as a critical marketing tool for his profession. Not only does it help to advertise his business, but it is also a way to interact with potential customers and find out what they want. Gone are the days of expensive market research, since companies now can get the same data in a fraction of the time and with minimal cost. Social media also tells a brand or business what they need to improve upon.

Dr. S. Alexander Earle employs a full-time social media manager to consistently post engaging content and respond to comments and suggestions. He considers this team member as the point of contact for countless customers, for whom providing excellent customer service is one of the major job requirements. Thanking people for positive feedback and resolving an issue for others to see provide great opportunities to show current and potential customers that this professional is listening to them.

Other areas which social media covers for Dr. S. Alexander Earle are promotions, new product launches, events, press features, and even the occasional humorous post that ties in with the industry. With the social media account of his business, he wants to provide information, increase engagement, and show people why they should choose him over competitors. After all, social media is an opportunity for transparency, a welcome trait among today’s more discerning consumers. It allows Dr. S. Alexander Earle to succeed by following a very simple principle: give people what they want.

