Elon Musk Announces Twitter To Increase Daily Reading Limit Soon For All Users A Day After Platform Puts Restriction

New Delhi: Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced plans to increase the daily reading limit of posts for all users on the platform. This limit is currently in place to prevent data scraping and manipulation. Previously, Musk had introduced temporary restrictions on the number of posts users could read each day. These changes aim to provide a more flexible and improved user experience on Twitter.

Put simply, these limits will impose a ceiling on the number of posts users can read on the platform. The new limit of reading posts per day will be 10 k for verified users, 1k for unverified ones and 500 for new unverfied ones.

Maximum Daily Reading Limit Of Posts For Twitter Users

Verified accounts will now have a maximum daily reading limit of 6000 posts. This move aims to strike a balance between granting access to information and protecting against potential abuse.

Unverified accounts, on the other hand, will face a reduced limit, allowing them to read up to 600 posts per day. This measure seeks to curtail excessive activity from unverified users and maintain the integrity of the platform.

In addition, new unverified accounts will face stricter restrictions, with a maximum limit of 300 posts per day. This limitation aims to ensure a controlled onboarding process for new users, minimizing the risk of misuse from the outset. These temporary limits come as part of Twitter's ongoing efforts to combat data scraping and system manipulation, addressing concerns over the unauthorized collection of user data and the manipulation of online discourse.

By implementing these measures, Twitter aims to create a safer and more secure environment for its users, promoting transparency and fairness in online interactions. As the battle against data scraping and system manipulation continues, Twitter's latest move underscores its commitment to protecting user privacy and preserving the integrity of its platform.

Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Twitter Makes Sign-In Mandatory For Users

Twitter has made mandatory for users to sign-in on the platform to view tweets, threads, images and videos. The move is expected to stop data pillage, as Musk said, as it was degrading service for normal users. However, Musk called the move ‘temporary’ and would be possibly discarded in the future.

One Twitter account posted the screenshot of all URLs redirecting to the signup page and captioned, “this is believed to be a measure to make it harder for scrapers to take Twitter’s data, like ChatGPT’s web browsing plugin has been doing”.