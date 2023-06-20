How To Add Highlight Tabs On Twitter? Details Inside

Ever since Elon Musk has taken over Twitter as its new boss, he has clearly transformed and expanded the microblogging platform with several new additions and features for users, to help them express their views and share their thoughts in a more unique and descriptive manner. In his latest addition, the Tesla CEO has now introduced a new feature called 'Highlights Tab', which is quite similar to Instagram's 'Highlights' feature. This will allow users to highlight their preferred tweets at the top of their profiles separately under a designated tab labelled as 'Highlights'.

With this, Twitter users can now bring forth specific tweets to ensure their prominence and retain their significance.

A Twitter page named Doge Designer shared the update with a caption that reads, "Highlights Tab is now live on Twitter. You can now showcase your favourite tweets on your profile." The tweet was also reshared by Elon Musk.

"Highlights Tab" is now live on Twitter. You can now showcase your favorite tweets on your profile. _ pic.twitter.com/nPz7DfNeIZ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 18, 2023

How does the Twitter Highlights feature work?

In order to use the feature, users need to follow the mentioned steps:

1. Select the preferred tweets that you want to highlight.

2. Click on the three dots at the top right corner to find the 'Highlight on your profile' or 'Add/remove from highlights' option.

3. Click on the same and the tweet will be displayed on the user's profile at the top.

Notably, the feature will be available specifically for Twitter Blue subscribers to help them enhance their presence on the platform and use it as an additional promotional tool. Apart from this, the feature will also serve several purposes like creating an impression with engaging tweets on potential subscribers.

Elon Musk's take on bringing changes to Twitter

It is pertinent to note that Elon Musk has been working vigorously to bring several changes to the microblogging platform. He recently also emphasised that the platform will likely focus on video, creator, and commerce partnerships, reported the New York Post.

Apart from the Blue Tick subscription and 'Highlights' tab, Musk has also confirmed that the company is working to bring a video app for Smart TVs, which will allow users to watch Twitter videos on their TVs.