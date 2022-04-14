हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter; check how much he’s offering to acquire microblogging platform

Twitter's shares jumped 12% in premarket trading on news that Elon Musk is offering $41 billion to buy the microblogging platform. 

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter; check how much he’s offering to acquire microblogging platform

New Delhi: Billionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter for about $41 billion, just days after rejecting a seat on the social media company`s board. Musk`s offer price of $54.20 per share, which was disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday, represents a 38% premium to Twitter`s April 1 close, the last trading day before the Tesla CEO`s more than 9% stake in the company was made public.

Twitter`s shares jumped 12% in premarket trading.

"Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company," Musk said in a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor.

"My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," Musk said. Also Read: OYO recorded more bookings for Navratri, Ashtami weekend than Valentine's Day, Holi ones

Earlier this week, Musk said he had abandoned a plan to join Twitter`s board, just as his tenure was about to start. Taking the board seat would have prevented him from a possible takeover of the company. Also Read: Here’s how to pay LIC premiums via UPI -- Check step by step process

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TwitterElon MuskTwitter sharesTesla
Next
Story

boAt Airdopes 500 ANC launched with noise cancellation feature: Price, Specs

Must Watch

PT1M38S

Mushtaq Zargar declared terrorist in UAPA