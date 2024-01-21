Elon Musk-owned Starlink To Get Approval For Space Broadband Services In India Soon

New Delhi: Elon Musk's satellite internet venture, Starlink is likely to get the government’s approval in India as early as next week. As per sources, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is reportedly satisfied with Starlink's clarification on its shareholding pattern. Once they get the nod, Starlink will become the third company after Jio Satellite Communications and OneWeb to receive such licenses from the government.

Meanwhile, the department is expected to prepare a note for approval by the telecom Secretary, Neeraj Mittal, and the Minister of Communications, Ashwani Vaishnav. Once the government provides a green signal, the department's Satellite Communications Wing (SCW) will issue the approval to Musk's company, allowing it to initiate its broadband services in India. (Also Read: Google Makes It Easy to Unsubscribe from Unwanted Emails on Gmail for iOS, Android Users)

According to reports, the Elon Musk-led company Starlink replied to the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, and in the next few days or by the end of this month, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) may issue a Letter of Intent (LoI) to Starlink.

Notably, Both Mittal and Vaishnaw are currently not in India. Ashwani Vaishnav is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos while Neeraj Mittal is currently in the United States for the PanIIT 2024 Event in Washington DC. So, the regulatory processes are expected to progress swiftly upon their return. (Also Read: Apple Could Launch New iPad Lineup In 2024; Check Expected Specs)

Last year in November 2022, Musk's Starlink initiated the process of applying for the global mobile personal communication by satellite services (GMPCS) license.