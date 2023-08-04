Elon Musk Tests Live Video Feature On X (Formerly Twitter); Check How To Use The Option With This Step-By-Step Guide - Watch

New Delhi: X (erstwhile Twitter) has improved 'live videos' feature. Users can now start live videos just by tapping camera icon in the composer tab. Testing the feature, Elon Musk said “live videos now works reasonably well. Just tap the button that looks like a camera when you post”. It helps to share live what’s happening around you.

How to create a live video:

Step 1: Tap the camera icon from the composer.



Step 2: Tap ‘Live’ at the bottom selector.

Step 3: Fill in an optional description that will appear as a Tweet, and a location if desired.

Step 4: Tap Go live.

Your live broadcast, with description and location (If added), will appear in a Tweet in your followers’ timelines and on your profile.

How to end a live video:

It’s very easy to end a live video just by pressing the Stop button on the top left and confirming your action in the menu that comes up.

Are live video searchable?

Yes. You can discover and watch live videos from your Home timeline, notifications, search, and trends. You can watch live videos and replays from anyone on Twitter whose account isn't protected.

Can you share a live broadcast or replay?

Yes! From the live video or replay full screen mode, click or tap the share icon then choose between the following options:

Click or tap Share Live (when live) or Share From Beginning (when in replay mode) to Tweet, Direct Message, or copy the link of a full live video or replay from the beginning.

Click or tap Share from… to Tweet, Direct Message, or copy the link of a live video or replay starting at a point chosen using the selection bar.

Can I make changes to my live video once it’s been broadcasted?

In the Twitter for iOS and Android apps, you can change the title, thumbnail image, and set a custom starting point after ending a broadcast. To get started, tap on the broadcast you’d like to edit. Tap on the overflow menu, then tap the Edit Broadcast option. Once you make your changes you’ll be prompted to save.

Keep in mind that broadcast titles can be edited up to three times. Additionally, it will take up to 15 minutes for edits to appear in Twitter.

Can you save your live video?

Your live videos will automatically be posted as a Tweet when you go live. You can also save your live video right to your device’s camera roll at the end of your live video by tapping Save to camera roll.

What are hearts?

Hearts are how you share support and show your enthusiasm for a video. On iOS or Android, tap the screen to give the broadcaster a heart. On web, you can give hearts once you’re logged in by clicking the heart icon in the bottom right corner.

Can you remove someone from watching and commenting in a live video?

When you block someone on Twitter they can't watch or comment in your live video. If you want to stop someone from commenting in your live video, you can block them by tapping on their comment, selecting their profile, tapping the gear icon, and then choosing Block User. The account will no longer see or participate in your live videos and they'll be blocked on Twitter.

As a viewer, you can report comments that you find abusive or offensive by selecting the comment and choosing Report Comment. When you report a comment you'll no longer see messages from that commenter for the remainder of the live video. This will not, however, block the account on Twitter.

Can you delete my live video?

Yes, you can delete any of your posted videos at any time by deleting your Tweet.

Can you go live if my Tweets are protected?

You cannot go live from Twitter if you have protected Tweets.

When you make your Tweets protected, after being public, your live videos will only be discoverable to your followers on Twitter. You can delete previous live videos from Twitter deleting the Tweet with your live video.

Can viewers comment on your live video?

Viewers can comment directly in live videos through Twitter.

How do you find more live videos to watch?

You can discover Live broadcasts on the Twitter timeline when others share the live event. You can also click on the bell icon on a specific account profile you follow and you’ll get notified when they start their next broadcast.