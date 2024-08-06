Elon Musk Trans Daughter Makes Bold Claims About Tesla CEO, Musk Ex-Girlfriend Shows Support For Vivian

New Delhi: Tesla Chief Elon Musk's estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has launched a fresh attack on the SpaceX CEO, days after alleging that she was "killed" by the "woke mind virus."

Vivian, who came out as trans at 18, also dropped the surname ‘Musk.’ She stated that the 53-year-old "just won't stop lying" about her and lives in his "own delusional fantasy land."

This attack came out after after the Tesla CEO shared a photo of himself with his kids on X and wrote, “All 5 boys super happy.” On the X's rival platform Threads, Vivian defamed her father and said how he has been attempting an image makeover in a bid to gain favour in conservative Christian circles.

Adding further, Vivian Jenna Wilson also claimed that he cheated on all of his partners and had lied about her several times in interviews in an attempt to make himself look better.

In another post on X, Musk stated that Wilson was “born gay and slightly autistic,” and by the age of 4, she adored musicals and exclaimed “fabulous!” to describe his jacket.

Meanwhile, Musk’s ex-girlfriend singer-songwriter Grimes also gave a shoutout to Vivian. In July, she took to X and wrote, “I love and am forever, endlessly proud of Vivian.”

It is important to note that the 20-year-old legally changed her name and gender at the age of 18. This legal transition occurred on June 22, 2022, at a court in California.

She also questioned his climate change claims and his space exploration programs. She wrote on the social media platform, "You are not 'saving the planet', you do not give a f*** about climate change and you're lying about multi-planetary civilization as both an excuse, and because you want to seem like the CEO from Ready Player One."

Notably, the world's richest man recently claimed in an interview that he was deceived into signing documents for his older child, Vivian Jenna Wilson, during the pandemic. He stated, "My son is dead," and referred to gender-reassignment surgery as "child mutilation and sterilization."

After purchasing X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2022, Musk faced allegations of turning the platform into a "toxic" space for LGBTQ+ users by eliminating several inclusive policies, including the ban on deadnaming and misgendering individuals.