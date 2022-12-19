Explained: Why Apple, Google, and Mozilla collaborated? Will trio improve internet browsing experience?

New Delhi: Apple, Google, and Mozilla have worked together to enhance the internet browsing experience. A web-based benchmark tool comparable to those used to measure smartphone performance is being developed by the trio. Speedometer 3, a "cross-industry collaborative initiative," will measure the effectiveness of various Google, Apple, and other apps in real time.

Speedometer 3

Timing simulated user interactions on various workloads will be used to evaluate the responsiveness of the web application. The platform's main objective will be to accurately represent the real-world web. Users will ultimately profit from it and have a better overall online browsing experience. (Also Read:

What Mozilla said?

Nobody creates a website that lags or stutters on purpose. The Web promises seamless interactions, yet it occasionally falls short. If this occurs, users suffer, "Mozilla claims in a tweet.

Benchmarks haven't historically done a good job of this and have actively fought for attention to the needs of genuine sites. When it was released in 2018, Speedometer 2 represented a significant advancement, but it now needs to be updated to test current real-world user journeys."

The business said, "We're happy to be working with @WebKit and @GoogleChrome on Speedometer 3." However, it went on to say that creating Speedometer 3 would be "heavy work" and necessitate "cross-industry collaborative effort."

How do alliances between Apple, Google, and Mozilla benefit users?

The most popular web browser in the world is Google Chrome. Microsoft's Edge and Safari come after it. Firefox by Mozilla is ranked number four. The alliance between Apple, Google, and Mozilla will enable all three businesses to benefit from one another's expertise in web engine protocols. Thus, users' user experiences will be enhanced.