Instagram

Facebook Stories testing a new feature ‘Green Screen’ for special effects

Users will be able to add a photo or video after tapping on Green Screen and then they can record it against the background. This  Green Screen filter is already there on Instagram.  And now Facebook users can also play around with Green Screen, and it will be a handy tool for creators.

Facebook Stories testing a new feature ‘Green Screen’ for special effects

Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook is testing a new feature called ‘Green Screen’ for Facebook Stories which will allow users to add a video or still image as the background for their videos. It is quite similar to the Green Screen effect on Instagram Stories.

Spotted by Mamun Billah,  this feature can be used as an editing tool and not a filter or effect and it shows on the top of the ‘Create Story’ screen along with the other ones - Text, Boomerang, and Selfies.  Users will be able to add a photo or video after tapping on Green Screen and then they can record it against the background.

This  Green Screen filter is already there on Instagram.  And now Facebook users can also play around with Green Screen, and it will be a handy tool for creators.

However, it is not clear when Facebook is planning to unveil this feature and it is also testing a new way for creators to earn revenue by placing ads as stickers in Stories. 

Tags:
InstagramFacebook StoriesFacebook Green ScreenInstagram Green Screen
