Facebook working on voice assistant like Amazon Alexa

San Francisco: In a bid to take on Amazon Alexa or Google Home, Facebook is working on a voice-based assistant for its Portal video chat service and other future projects.

According to a report in CNBC on Wednesday, the social network is "unclear how exactly Facebook envisions people using the assistant".

Facebook`s AI-enabled Portal video chat service currently uses Amazon`s Alexa.

"We are working to develop voice and AI assistant technologies that may work across our family of AR/VR products including Portal, Oculus and future products," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

Facebook last year shut down a chat-based assistant called "M" in its messaging app.

According to the report, Ira Snyder, a general manager at Facebook Reality Labs, is working on the voice-assistant project.

Facebook Portal and Portal+ video chat speakers come with Smart Camera and Smart Sound technology.

Portal offers hands-free voice control. You can start a video call simply by saying `Hey Portal` and noting who you`d like to call.