Facing iPhone storage full issue? Here’s how to solve it

New Delhi: What fun it is to look through apps, play games, and take pictures with your iPhone.... And then, all of a sudden, you're bombarded with this message! 'Storage is nearly full!' It must be exasperating. Storage has always been an issue with smartphones all around the world. Storage limitations can potentially lead to the restriction of the functionality of multiple apps as well as the addition of new media or apps to your device. If you're having trouble with your iPhone's storage, here are a few tips and strategies to help you address the problem quickly.

Delete apps, images, videos, music, or other items to fix the iPhone storage full problem and free up space. However, there is another option, and you won't have to slash your photos or videos with a hatchet! The 'System Data' option can be a good method to take advantage of your storage. 'System Data' storage, formerly known as 'others' in previous iPhone versions, is essentially a local data drive that users require to fulfil their unique activities. This information is saved in the home file system, which is dedicated solely to user data.

'System Data' on your iPhone

Simply go to your device's settings to verify your iPhone System Data. Then select General and iPhone Storage from the drop-down menu. And here, at the top of the screen, you'll find a graph that shows how much space you have left on your phone. If it says there isn't enough space, remove the system data. Check out the steps below to learn how to:

How to delete iPhone System Data on?

1. In Safari, clear the cache.

- Open the Options menu.

- Then, tap Safari and scroll down to erase the history and data from the page.

- In the popup tab, select clear history.

2. Delete your mails automatically

- Open the Options menu.

- Then go to messages and scroll to the bottom to see the message history.

- Keep messages by clicking on it.

- You must select a time period for which you want to store your communications, after which the rest will be destroyed automatically.

3. Haven't used apps for a long time? Delete it

The majority of the capacity on your device is taken up by heavy applications. Remove any applications that you haven't used in a long time.

4. Clear cache from social media

Because social networking is one of the most utilised apps on your iPhone, it takes up the most space with its images, audio notes, and videos. Clearing your social media cache can save up a lot of memory space.

