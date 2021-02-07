हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
FAUG

FAU-G goes global, game available on Google Play Store for users worldwide

FAU-G received a great appreciation as it crossed five million downloads within 24 hours of its launch. The reviews of the game have not been up to the mark as a lot of gamers have poorly described the game's features, graphics, and other specifications.

FAU-G goes global, game available on Google Play Store for users worldwide

New Delhi: FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) was recently launched in the Indian market on January 26 i.e., on Republic Day. The game has met with great success and has topped the charts on Google Play Store. The company has now launched the game for global markets.

The game is an alternative developed in house by nCore games to PUBG, which is an extremely popular Battle Royale game, got banned along with 118 Chinese apps by the Indian government in the wake of Nation Security Concerns. Tencent owned PUBG was banned in September last year as part of the government's strikes on apps and games on Chinese origin.

 

The nCore games tweeted the global launch of the game. The game is available on Google Play Store for free. However, the game is not offered on Apple App Store. Android users all over the world will now be able to play this Indian game.

FAU-G received a great appreciation as it crossed five million downloads within 24 hours of its launch. The reviews of the game have not been up to the mark as a lot of gamers have poorly described the game's features, graphics, and other specifications.

Currently,  FAU-G has a rating of 3.3 stars on the Google Play Store and it seems like the game is seeing a continuous slide in rating, considering the hype it created after the announcement of its launch.

Tags:
FAUGPUBGnCore GamesAndroidGoogle Play StoreIOSSmartphone gaming
