FIFA World Cup Final Argentina vs France: With Messi and Mbappe, Google also breaks a record; CEO Sundar Pichai reacts

Lionel Messi's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup finally materialised with Argentina registering a 4-2 penalty shootout win over France.

Dec 19, 2022

New Delhi: With Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, Google also a broke a record on Sunday (December 18, 2022) during FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that Google Search logged its highest-ever traffic in 25 years of its existence during the nail-biting FIFA WC final in Qatar.

"It was like the entire world was searching about one thing," Pichai said in a tweet.

Reacting to the tweet, a Twitter user wrote, "Awesome. Over a billion people tuned in, united by their love of the game. That's the best thing about football: it's a truly global game that unites us."

He earlier said that it was one of the greatest games ever.

"Well played Argentina and France. Jogo Bonito. Nobody deserves it more than #messi, imho the greatest ever to play the game. What a swansong," Pichai.

Lionel Messi's Argentina win incredible World Cup final in shootout against France

Lionel Messi's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup finally materialised on Sunday, with Argentina surviving a few anxious moments to register a fighting 4-2 penalty shootout win over defending champions France.

The extraordinary final at Qatar's packed Lusail Stadium saw Lionel Messi scoring twice in a 3-3 draw and Kylian Mbappe grabbing a hat-trick to bring the holders back from 2-0 and 3-2 down.

Argentina had looked to be cruising to a one-sided victory after Messi's penalty and a brilliant goal by Angel Di Maria in the first half put them in total control but Mbappe converted an 80th-minute penalty and volleyed in a sublime equaliser a minute later to take the game to extra time.

Messi put Argentina ahead again but Mbappe levelled with another penalty, becoming the second man to score a World Cup final hat-trick after England's Geoff Hurst in 1966.

In the shootout, Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's effort and Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide. That gave substitute full back Gonzalo Montiel, who gave away the penalty for France's third goal, the chance for the ultimate redemption, which he duly took by calmly sending Hugo Lloris the wrong way.

(With agency inputs)

