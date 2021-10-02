Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Now you can get iPhone 12 at Rs 48,999; check other deals

Flipkart Plus customers in India may now shop the Big Billion Days deal. The e-commerce behemoth is giving fantastic bargains and offers on a variety of handsets, including the iPhone 12. Check out the Flipkart Billion Days sale offers.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone 12 pricing in India falls below Rs 50,000. The iPhone 12 is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 48,999 for the base 64GB model. The price could drop to Rs 44,999 with bank incentives and currency deals. The 128GB and 256GB variants are also available, with prices starting at Rs 54,999 and Rs 63,999, respectively.

The iPhone 12 mini pricing has decreased drastically in India during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, just like the iPhone 12. The 64GB version of the iPhone 12 mini costs Rs 37,999. Since its inception last year, this is by far the lowest price for the iPhone 12 series in India. The iPhone 12 mini was available for Rs 59,900 before the Flipkart Big Billion Days offer.

In the sale, the iPhone SE 2020 costs Rs 25,999 in India. The internal storage space of this device will be 64GB. For Rs 30,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively, the 128GB and 256GB models are available. While the iPhone SE's design is old, it does come with features like IP68 water and dust resistance, wireless charging, Touch ID, and robust software support.

During Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, Realme is offering huge discounts on the GT series. The Realme GT 5G will be sold for Rs 35,999, while the Realme GT Master Edition will be available for Rs 19,999.

The Google Pixel 4a is now available in India for the lowest price ever, at Rs 25,999. Aside from the discounted pricing, Google is also including a 50% discount on the Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earbuds and a Nest Mini for Rs 1 with the Pixel 4a.

During the sale, the price of the Nothing Ear 1 decreases to Rs 5,499 for a limited time. It's probably one of the greatest TWS we've used in this pricing range. The semi-transparent earphones with a price tag of Rs 5,999 were released in India.

During the sale, the Poco F3 GT 5G is available for Rs 26,499, which is a significant saving.

Samsung will provide discounts on the Galaxy F62 (from Rs 17,999), Galaxy F12 (from Rs 9,499), and Galaxy F22 in addition to the launch of the Galaxy F42 5G. (From Rs 12,499).

The 8GB/128GB variant of the Realme 8 5G will be offered at a discounted price of Rs 17,499 in India. The Realme 8 will be priced at Rs 15,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant, and the Realme 8i will be priced at Rs 11,999.

During the Big Billion Days event, both the Realme C21 (4GB/64GB) and the Realme C11 (2021) will be available at a discounted price of Rs 9,499, while the Realme C11 (2021) will also be discounted.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available on Flipkart for Rs 14,499, while the Poco M2 Reloaded will be available for Rs 8,999. The Poco M3 will be available for Rs 9,499 onwards. Finally, the Poco X3 Pro will be offered at a reduced price of Rs 16,999.

