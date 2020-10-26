Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Check these 5 smartphones at attractive prices

New Delhi: Online retailer Flipkart is all set to kick off its Big Diwali Sale from October 29. The week-long sale will last till November 4.

In lines with the company's annual flagship event, Big Billion Days sale, the 'Big Diwali Sale 'will also start early for Flipkart Plus members. The company is offering several bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and discounts on a wide variety of products. Flipkart Plus members will have access to the sale deals 12 hours earlier than everyone else. The Plus members can avail the special discounted deals from midnight of October 29. For others, the Flipkart Big Diwali 2020 sale will start at 12 pm (noon) on the same date.

In addition to special offers on mobiles, TVs, and other products, customers will also be able to avail special cashback offers from a slew of banks like State Bank of India and Axis Bank. Customers can also get no-cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv, with leading banks like HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and more, as well as on debit cards.

Customers can expect up to 80% off on electronics and accessories including cameras, laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and more during the Flipkart sale. The e-retailer claims that customers will get discounts up to 80% on mobile phones. While those buying a laptop will be able to avail benefits like 50% discounts on devices.

If you are looking to buy smartphones, you can have a look at these 5 smartphones that will be offered at attractive prices during the sale. The phones have been mentioned at a random price range and are just suggestive. You can check the website for more options and details.

Poco C3

If you are looking to buy smartphone under Rs 10,000, you could have a look at the POCO C3. The smartphone comes with 13MP triple camera and a 5000mAh battery. The phone comes with 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and features a 6.53 inch HD+ Display. The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB variant will be available at Rs 7,499 while the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant will be available at Rs 8,499.

OPPO F15

Flipkart is offering the OPPO F15 at a 29 percent discount. The phone can be shopped at Rs 14,990 as against its price of Rs 20,990 during the sale. OPPO F15 has 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It features 6.4 inch Full HD+ Display. The phone has 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear + 16MP front camera.

OPPO Reno2 F

OPPO Reno2 F will be available at Rs 16,990 during the sale. Flipkart is offering 15% off on the phone's price of 19,990. The phone houses 6 GB RAM + 256 GB memory and comes with 6.5 inch Display.

Motorola One Fusion+

Flipkart is offering a 15 percent discount on the Motorola One Fusion+. The phone will be available at Rs 16,999 as against the price of Rs 19,999. It comes with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB memory and features a 6.5 inch screen.

Apple iPhone XR

For Apple fans, Flipkart is offering the Apple iPhone XR at a massive discount. The phone will be available at Rs 39,999 as against the price of Rs 52,500. iPhone XR features 6.1 inch Display, 12MP Rear Camera, 7MP Front Camera and comes with A12 Bionic Chip Processor.

Flipkart had recently launched its Big Billion Days sale that lasted from October 17-21. And, the Flipkart Dussehra Specials sale, which is currently underway will last until October 28.