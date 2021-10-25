Flipkart Big Diwali Sale to start again from October 28: Check out offers and discounts

New Delhi: From October 28 to November 3, Flipkart will have its Flipkart Big Diwali sale in India. After the Big Billion Days sale (October 3 to 10) and the Big Diwali Sale Part 1 on the e-commerce platform, this is the third sale event (October 17 to 23).

Customers may check out a variety of electronics and other goods with temporary price discounts, as well as sale bargains including no-cost EMI, free shipping, and an exchange offer, during the upcoming sale event. Customers with SBI cards can get a 10% discount on a variety of products right now.

Smartphones and tablets will be discounted up to 80% during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, according to the microsite. The iPhone 12 series and the iPhone SE 2020 are among the luxury phones predicted to be discounted.

Smartphones such as the Redmi 9 Prime, Mi 11 Lite, Samsung Galaxy F12, and Samsung Galaxy F22 are expected to be reduced in price.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini were even available for Rs 53,999 and Rs 42,099 during the past Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Flipkart will shortly announce bargains and offers on smartphones, according to the current webpage.

Customers can take advantage of "Crazy Deals" at 12 a.m., 8 a.m., and 4 p.m. during the Big Diwali Sale, according to Flipkart. "Time Bomb Deals" will also be available, with the platform offering "one deal every hour."

Up to 30% savings will be offered on desktops and laptops. Customers can also save up to 75% on accessories such as power banks, headphones, and speakers.

On domestic flights, the business is providing discounts of up to Rs 2,500 and up to Rs 25,000 on overseas trips. To take advantage of the incentives, consumers must book tickets through the website.

