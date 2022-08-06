New Delhi: Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has begun on Flipkart from August 6th to 10th. Loaded with mega offers and discounts to save lots of money on a wide range of products including fashion, home, furniture, and electronics appliances. Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank to provide direct discounts of up to 10% with debit and credit cards. Bank offers will also be available on EMI. Besides, electronic items such as iPhones and tablets will get discount up to 40% in the 5-days long sale in addition to bank offers.

Big Discount on Apple iPhone 12

It is available at varied prices ranging between Rs 40,000 to 72,000 depending upon processor, colour, and ROM. iPhone 12 is getting instant Rs 17000 bank offers in addition to other discounts. As part of the ongoing Flipkart sale, Apple iPhone 12 Pro is up for sale at ₹1,09,150. The handset comes with 12MP triple rear camera paired with 12MP selfie camera at the front. A14 Bionic processor powers it.

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is available in three variant 128, 256, and 512 with the price Rs 73,999, Rs 83,999, and Rs 1,03,999, respectively. Pink, Midnight, Green, Blue, and Red colours avaibale in all three variants. It has the latest A 15 Bionic chip Processor and a 6.1 Inch super Retina XDR display. Flipkart offers a bank discount up to Rs 19000 with iPhone 13.

Interestingly, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale has also started from August 6 to 10 coinciding with Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Amazon sale is also offering 10% bank discount and other discounts on items such as electronics.