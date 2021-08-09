Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Grab iPhone 12 mini at Rs 58,999 with a discount of over Rs 10,000

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale in August will end today and that means one should not leave a chance to get the best deals available on smartphones. One such deal is the Apple iPhone 12 mini which is being sold at a huge discount. During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, iPhone 12 mini is being sold at a discounted rate of Rs 9,901, bringing down the price to Rs 59,999. You can also get the same smartphone at Rs 58,999 if you mix a new deal.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering a 10% discount on a few bank cards, which includes Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards that offer up to a Rs 1,000 discount. An EMI purchase option is also available for buyers where they just have to pay a minimum amount of Rs 2,051 per month for 26 months. Notably, this is not a Zero Interest option.

In order to give more discounts, Flipkart has come up with an exchange offer where customers can avail up to Rs 15,000 off on the purchase of the iPhone 12 mini, which basically boils down to the fact that if you have an old smartphone in working condition, you can get it for a lesser price than Rs 58,999.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch OLED display that has 476 PPI pixel density and up to 1200 nits brightness. It is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset and is available in 64GB/128GB and 256GB storage options. It is equipped with a 12MP dual-camera setup, Stereo speakers, 5G connectivity, and a 12MP selfie camera.

Also, Apple is planning to launch iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max soon.

