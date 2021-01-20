Flipkart Big Saving Days sale kicks off: These are top 5 smartphone deals

New Delhi: Customers looking to save a bit extra in the middle of the month can head to e-retailer Flipkart.

Flipkart's 5-day Big Saving Days sale kicked off on January 20 (Wednesday) and will go on till January 24. Flipkart Plus members have already got early access from 12 midnight on January 19.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is offering great discounts on host of products ranging from electronics, smartphones, clothes, footwear and accessories; beauty, sports and baby care, electronic accessories, TVs, ACs and refrigerators.

Additionally there will be a 10 percent instant discount for customers shopping via HDFC credit card and EMI transactions.

Here are top smartphone deals during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Realme 7 will be available from Rs 13,999

Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate. It also houses a quad-camera set-up at the back. The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support.

iPhone 11 will be available from Rs 48,999

The Apple iPhone 11 comes with 6.1-inch (15.5 cm) Liquid Retina HD LCD display. The Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68) boasts of dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps. It has 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo. The phone has face ID for secure authentication, A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine and comes with Fast-charge.

Realme 6 (6 GB) will be available from Rs 12,999

Realme 6 is available in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM. It ise xpandable Upto 256 GB. The 6.5 inch Full HD+ Display phone sports 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear and a 16MP Front Camera. It is equipped with a 4300 mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G90T Processor.

Samsung F41 will be available from Rs 13,999

Equipped with a powerful 6,000mAh battery, Galaxy F41 comes with an in-box 15W type C fast charger. Galaxy F41 comes in three colours: Fusion Black, Fusion Blue and Fusion Green. It has a 6.4-inch full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display for a more immersive viewing experience. The 64MP camera that captures stunning pictures and comes with 'Single Take' feature that allows you to take 10 different pictures -- seven photos and three videos -- at a single click.

POCO X3 will be available from Rs 14,999

Equipped with a powerful 6000 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery. POCO X3 comes with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM and is expandable upto 512 GB. POCO X3 featured 6.67 inch full HD+ display. It has (64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP) rear and 20MP front camera. Under the hood, the phone features a qualcomm snapdragon 732G processor.