Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2023: Get BIG Discounts on THESE Smartphones- Check Offers and List Here

Republic Day 2023 is here and so is the sale on different platforms, Flipkart Republic Day 2023 is offering significant savings on smartphones. People must know that Flipkart is offering huge discounts and offers on many smartphones. The Flipkart electronic sale is currently underway and will end on January 31, 2023. Until then, the company will give steals on various mid-range phones as well as the recently released 5G devices.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2023: Here are the list of smartphones on discounted price

1. Poco M4 Pro

Poco M4 Pro comes with a 6.43 inches display with AMOLED and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device is packed with 6 GB, 8 GB RAM along 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage options. There is a built-in non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh. The rear camera consists of a triple-camera: 64 MP (wide) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) and it features LED flash, HDR, and panorama. On the front, there is a single 16 MP (wide) camera. The smartphone is available for Rs 10,999 including all offers.

2. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G

The smartphone is currently on sale at Flipkart for a reduced price of 23,249. Xiaomi Hypercharge 5G packs a triple mounted rear camera with a 108 MP +8MP+2Mp lenses. It has a 6.67 full HD+ AMOLED display with an expandable memory of up to 1 TB.It comes with a 6 GB Ram. It supports 4K video at 30 fps. It has a 108MP camera. A 2MP camera and an 8MP camera are additional sensors. According to Xiaomi, the smartphone charges 50% of the way in roughly 13 minutes.

3. Motorola Edge 30

Mototrola Edge comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with a 50MP primary camera and a 32 MP front camera for selfies and video calls, another well-liked smartphone is also available. The phone is currently being sold for Rs 39,999 with various bank discounts and a Rs 5,000 exchange rebate.

4. Motorola G62 5G

Motorola G62 5G comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate 6.50-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (FHD+) at a pixel density of 402 pixels per inch (ppi). Motorola Moto G62 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. It comes with 6GB, 8GB of RAM. It has a 16 MP selfie camera and 50 MP back camera. MOTOROLA G62 5G is currently available for Rs 14,999 including some offers.