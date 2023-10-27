trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2680553
NewsTechnology
ONEPLUS OPEN

Foldable Phone 'OnePlus Open' Goes On Sale With 6% Off, Check Bank Offers, Specs & More

OnePlus Open is available in two colours: Emerald dusk and Voyager black. It sports a massive 16 GB RAM for seamless multifunction and a storage of 512 GB to fill up with memories, moments and entertainment.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Foldable Phone 'OnePlus Open' Goes On Sale With 6% Off, Check Bank Offers, Specs & More Oneplus open goes on sale today at 12:00 pm IST. File Photo

New Delhi: The first sale for OnePlus Open, the foldable phone, has gone online today at 12:00 pm IST. It is available at Rs 139,999 with 6% off during the sale on OnePlus official website and Amazon India. You can effectively get at Rs 134,999 with bank offers including Rs 5000 instant discount with ICICI and Onecard Bank credit card and EMI.

Powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Sony Main Camera, OnePlus’s first foldable smartphone is the latest entry in the foldable segment, competing against Samsung Galaxy Zfold 5.

OnePlus Open is available in two colours: Emerald dusk and Voyager black. It sports a massive 16 GB RAM for seamless multifunction and a storage of 512 GB to fill up with memories, moments and entertainment.

OnePlus Open Specifications

The foldable phone is made up of titanium alloy and carbon fiber with up to 4 times stronger than surgical grade stainless steel. Its well-tested hinge promised to last for more than 100 folds every day – lasting over 10 years.

OnePlus Open Display

It features a 2k resolution, 120 hz adaptive refresh rate, Super fluid AMOLED and shielded by ceramic guard. The screen size is of 7.82 inch diagonally whereas the cover screen is of 6.31-inch with a resolution of 2484x1116.

OnePlus Open Performance

It is powered by OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, RAM 16 GB.

It runs on a battery of 4,805 mAH with 67 SUPERVOOC charging.

OnePlus Open Camera

The main camera sports 48 MP and a sensor of Sony LYT-T808 “Pixel Stacked” CMOS whereas the telephoto camera has 64 MP and a sensor of OmniVision OV64B with 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom.

OnePlus Open Features

It has face unlock, nightscape selfie, selfie HDR, time-lapse, Hasselblad camera for mobile, dolby vision, and more.  

   

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?
DNA Video
DNA: How can Delhiites live in such bad air?