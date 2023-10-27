Foldable Phone 'OnePlus Open' Goes On Sale With 6% Off, Check Bank Offers, Specs & More

New Delhi: The first sale for OnePlus Open, the foldable phone, has gone online today at 12:00 pm IST. It is available at Rs 139,999 with 6% off during the sale on OnePlus official website and Amazon India. You can effectively get at Rs 134,999 with bank offers including Rs 5000 instant discount with ICICI and Onecard Bank credit card and EMI.

Powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Sony Main Camera, OnePlus’s first foldable smartphone is the latest entry in the foldable segment, competing against Samsung Galaxy Zfold 5.

OnePlus Open is available in two colours: Emerald dusk and Voyager black. It sports a massive 16 GB RAM for seamless multifunction and a storage of 512 GB to fill up with memories, moments and entertainment.

The wait is over. It's time to open a new chapter in your smartphone experience with #OnePlusOpen



Buy yours now: https://t.co/VwFnBxsZRP pic.twitter.com/TbNu9CpvzH — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 27, 2023

OnePlus Open Specifications

The foldable phone is made up of titanium alloy and carbon fiber with up to 4 times stronger than surgical grade stainless steel. Its well-tested hinge promised to last for more than 100 folds every day – lasting over 10 years.

OnePlus Open Display

It features a 2k resolution, 120 hz adaptive refresh rate, Super fluid AMOLED and shielded by ceramic guard. The screen size is of 7.82 inch diagonally whereas the cover screen is of 6.31-inch with a resolution of 2484x1116.

OnePlus Open Performance

It is powered by OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, RAM 16 GB.

It runs on a battery of 4,805 mAH with 67 SUPERVOOC charging.

OnePlus Open Camera

The main camera sports 48 MP and a sensor of Sony LYT-T808 “Pixel Stacked” CMOS whereas the telephoto camera has 64 MP and a sensor of OmniVision OV64B with 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom.

OnePlus Open Features

It has face unlock, nightscape selfie, selfie HDR, time-lapse, Hasselblad camera for mobile, dolby vision, and more.