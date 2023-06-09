Fraudsters Prey On Car Owners With Fake RSA Cards: All You Need To Know About Roadside Assistance Card Scams

Instances of unexpected breakdowns or emergencies on the road are quite common among car drivers, which is when RSA, or roadside assistance, services come into play. These services provide car owners with assistance such as towing, jump-starting, and changing flat tires. While these services are typically offered by manufacturers, insurance companies, or other service providers, scammers are now exploiting this to deceive car owners.

In the past, scammers used fake assistance schemes where they would visit people's homes and charge fees for counterfeit RSA cards. With an increase in online scams, fraudsters are now demanding money through UPI channels in exchange for genuine RSA cards.

Unfortunately, victims of these scams are often unaware that they are being deceived, making it crucial for new car owners to be vigilant against fraudulent calls or offers.

Delhi Man Receives Scam Call For Fake RSA Card

Recently, a man in Delhi received a scam call from a fraudster offering him a fake RSA card in exchange for a fee of Rs 3,500 via UPI.

Arun Pant, a frontend engineer from Gurugram, had purchased a brand new Maruti Brezza when he received this fraudulent call. The scammer, who already had information about Arun's car purchase and address, called him to verify his address and then requested Rs 3,500 for an RSA card. The caller spoke fluent English and sounded "very convincing," as reported by India Today.

However, Arun, being aware of similar scams targeting new car owners, realised the caller's intentions and decided to confront him.

“In most cases, I have seen that the scammers ask for an exact amount of Rs 3,500. Keeping this in view, something tells me they use some registered product to mask the scam which costs this exact amount,” he said, as reported by the media portal.

Arun shared this incident on his Instagram, warning other new car owners to remain cautious of such frauds.

Notably, this is not the first time when such a case has been reported. Last year, a woman shared her experience of falling victim to an RSA-related scam, where a fraudster posed as a Honda agent. After paying the requested money, she even received messages that seemed to be from a legitimate courier company.