Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on April 28: Check out all that Samsung may launch

On Wednesday, Samsung announced that the company is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on April 28 in a virtual avatar. This is the third edition of the Galaxy Unpacked in 2021 and it will be live-streamed online. As of now, the company hasn't revealed what will be revealed during the event.

However, many are expecting that Samsung might launch new Galaxy Book laptops along with some next-generation Chromebooks. As of now, Samsung has only released a teaser video, providing hints that it might launch its next-generation computing devices during the event.

In the previous two editions of the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung had launched new smartphones. However, Samsung launching new laptops amid a pandemic isn't surprising, as the demand for computing devices has jumped manifold due to work and study from home norms.

Samsung is reportedly expected to launch two new laptops at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event: Samsung Galaxy Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360. The two models are expected to be packed with 13 and 15 inch AMOLED displays, respectively. Another expected feature of the upcoming laptops is LTE wireless connectivity. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is rumoured to have S Pen stylus support and a 360-degree hinge design. Besides the Galaxy Book Pro models, Samsung might also launch an affordable laptop, Galaxy Book Go.

Where to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021?

You can live-stream the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event via the Samsung Newsroom site and Samsung's official YouTube channel. The event will kick off at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST).