Galaxy Z Flip5 Leaks: Samsung to bring larger cover display, invisible crease; Check details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 News: Samsung has been working to make its Galaxy Z Flip5 more user-friendly and attractive. To do so, the South Korean tech giant is reportedly working to rectify two of the main issues people still have with the Z Flip4. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip5 will come with a much larger display. This was reported by GSM Arean quoting Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young who has been a more accurate tipster about such things in the past.

According to the report, the smartphone will apparently be around 3.3" to 3.4", which is an order of magnitude more than the 1.9" screen users currently get on the Flip4. For what it's worth, Oppo's upcoming Find N2 Flip, a direct competitor to Samsung's Flip line, has leaked with a big outer display of its own and while that one clearly dwarfs the Flip4's display, the Flip5 might catch up to and even overtake its rumoured 3.26" size.

The internal screen is also due to get an upgrade, according to Young, and that's in the crease department. Specifically, the Flip5 is said to sport a new hinge design which will reduce the visibility of the seam.

On the other hand, Samsung is also working to make its fingerprint more secure. According to reports, Samsung is working on a technology that will make fingerprint login 2.5 billion times more secure in 2025. The new technology will make the full OLED screen capable of scanning multiple fingerprints simultaneously, instead of using a small scanner that can read one fingerprint at a time.

This was reported by SamMobile. Samsung has already announced that it was developing an All-in-One fingerprint sensing solution for the next-generation displays OLED 2.0. Users using Galaxy devices in the future won't need to be concerned about placing their fingerprints in the correct spot on the screen. The entire screen can serve as a fingerprint scanner with OLED 2.0 and the future All-in-One fingerprint scanning solution.

(With agency inputs)