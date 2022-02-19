Garena Free Fire Ban In India: Here's how gamers still play this game

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire is no longer available in India. The game was blocked earlier this week, along with 53 other apps believed to be from China. A 14-year-old child committed suicide on February 13, just before Garena Free Fire was banned, because his family would not allow him to "finish a challenge on the Garena Free Fire game," according to an ANI report.

Garena Free Fire is a popular battle royale game that was the most downloaded Android game in October 2021. While the game is still illegal in the country and has been removed from the Google Play and Apple App Stores, individuals who already have it on their cellphones can continue to play it.

Those who possessed the most recent version of the game Garena Free Fire - Illuminate can still play it online as of the writing of this article. Apart from that, there is a slew of 'APK' files for Garena Free Fire accessible from a variety of third-party sources for Android users. If all else fails, users can download Garena Free Fire Max, a high-graphics version of Garena Free Fire.

So, despite the prohibition, most people have no problems playing the game as is. Having said that, several players have confirmed that they are experiencing server difficulties while attempting to launch the game. Not to mention, even if Garena Free Fire-Illuminate is not available, gamers can still play Free Fire Max.

The main distinction between Garena Free Fire and Garena Free Fire Max is the superior graphics provided by the latter. The standard game lacked the quality graphics that one would expect from games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India, and Garena Free Fire Max was released last year as a more direct competition to the two. The normal version, which was outlawed earlier this week, was a low-intensity game that played easily on low-cost phones. Many players may have to upgrade their devices now that Garena Free Fire Max is the sole choice.

