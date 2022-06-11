New Delhi: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, June 11, has been released by the game developer to let players get exciting rewards such as Azure Stormbringer Bundle, free diamonds, vouchers and other in-app items such as skins for weapons and characters. For the unversed, the developer of the popular battle royale game releases codes for rewards on an everyday basis to improve the gaming experience of players, who are required to enter the 12-digit redeem code consisting of alphabets and numbers on the official redemption portal. They are also required to log in with their social accounts on the website to get free rewards in their gaming accounts.

However, readers should note that the Indian government, early this year, banned Garena Free fire. However, players outside India can use the redeem codes to get free rewards in their game accounts. (ALSO READ: US applauds India’s economic recovery, handling of Covid-19)

Players in India can try playing Garena Free Fire MAX, which is an enhanced version of Garena Free Fire. The MAX version, however, is available only on Google Play Store and not on Apple’s App Store. (ALSO READ: Google, Apple's duopoly in the mobile market likely to be probed by UK regulator)

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, June 11:

26JT 3G6R QVAV

BKSK ECCM JZEB

4UBY XPTW ERES

FXDS TSWY QTJ9

Z2FB HASU 3VXS

L8LN F5WK 2YPN

TPNA MS84 ZE8E

A46N U6UF Q2JP

6LU6 9JJZ J7S8

FAG4 LHKD 92GZ

RHUV SWWV N9G4

2K5A WHD3 FKWB

XKVJ M65A NPUQ

QA97 CXS2 J0F0

LQ6Q 2A95 G29F

HDQK XDFJ 7D4H

NLCB 6S92 K2DE

W73D 61AW NGL2

UK2P Z3NF GV5U

AMCT 7DU2 K2U2

5R8S AGS5 MCK5

FBJ9 MTXB 9XAP

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, June 11, 2022:

Step 1: First of all, visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.

Step 3: Enter any of the redeem codes mentioned above in the designated text box.

Step 4: Tap on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.