Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for today, March 5: Check how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for today, March 5, have been published by the game developers. Players can use the free fire codes to get free rewards in their game accounts.

By redeeming Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, players can get in-app skins and characters. Players are required to visit the official site at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to redeem the Garena Free Fire Max codes.

Currently, Garena Free Fire MAX is available only on Android, as the game has been removed from Apple App Store. Players can install the game on their Android smartphones from the Google Play Store.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire MAX is a higher version of the popular battle royale game - Garena Free Fire. The Indian government had recently banned Garena Free Fire in its latest crackdown on several apps having a Chinese connection.

Ironically, Garena Free Fire had gained popularity in India after the Indian government had banned PUBG Mobile India in India.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for today, March 5:

AFQG-2YW6-E3RF

FB8H-NJU7-65TR

DSWB-2J3I-4R5T

FV4B-R2GU-YTRS

HNJ5-TIG8-76T5

TNGJ-BI8U-7VYT

NTJY-KHIB-87V6

G3SB-ENRM-5JTK

6YOU-9JN8-7V6Y

CT5D-RFEV-RB45

VBH7-JUI7-4TGB

NT6J-YKIH-87B6

C5XR-S1EF-VRB5

SRQ1-26YE-G8RB

NTJ6-KIYH-8B76

V5TC-RDFE-VRB5

V5TC-F5DH-EJRK

How to claim Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today

Step 1: You first need to visit the redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: In the next step, you need to log in to the portal using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, or VK.

Step 3: Type any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box. Finally, click on the confirm button.

Step 4: You will receive the rewards in your gaming account.

