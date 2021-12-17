Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes December 17: Check how to receive free rewards

New Delhi: Players of Garena Free Fire have the opportunity to redeem free rewards every day in order to use the game's codes. Free Fire also hosts events to provide people the chance to participate in games and win prizes. Free Fire just sent out a tweet announcing a new event, writing, "Freeze Over, our most recent event, now has a new Sunscale Serpent package available! Get the bundle before the 20th of December, when the event closes." Players can now win a strong weapon dubbed MP40 Evo Gun Skin, Predatory Cobra from the faded wheel, according to another tweet. Players of Garena Free Fire should also be aware of the free gifts and awards available through redeem codes.

Every day, Free Fire publishes a new redemption code that allows users to gain access to exclusive content. These codes are available for no cost. Aside from redeem codes, Garena Free Fire offers a wide variety of cosmetics like as clothes, skins, and more for gamers to pick from. These additional Free Fire items are also available to Free Fire players, who can get them by completing and winning in-game objectives. Players can also purchase these additional items from the in-game store, but they are expensive and not everyone wants to buy them. Players interested in redeeming codes should go to the official redemption page. Here is how:

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for December 17:

FV8H JIYG 3RVT

EFN7 8G67 5FS6

F4EX C2TQ U52Q

F33D S3RX 45XY

FN6I YTRS D9OK

FBNJ I7CT 5TG8

FYN4 FKTI G8YD

FBER N5KY 8G7V

FYCT F2DE RJ5K

F3YH 87V6 CSRA

FF12 3B45 JTIG

F7V6 TCDG B8NJ

FKI8 TR3C BGT5

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 17: Steps to redeem

Step 1: To obtain the redeem codes, players must first go to the official Garena Free Fire code redemption page, which can be found at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: To continue the redemption procedure, you will need to connect in with your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, HUAWEI, or VK ID. You should keep in mind, however, that your login ID must match your in-game login ID.

Step 3: Copy any of the 12 character long redeem codes from today's code list and paste it into the text box after logging in.

Step 4: This will open a chat box where you may double-check your work. 'OK' should be selected. The process of obtaining a redemption code is now complete.

Step 5: If your redemption bid is unsuccessful for any reason, you will receive an email; otherwise, you must wait at least 24 hours for your rewards to become active on your device.

