Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 10: Here’s how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Every day, Garena Free Fire publishes a new redemption code that allows users to gain access to exclusive content. Furthermore, the codes can be obtained for free, implying that players will not have to pay any money to obtain them. Aside from redeem codes, Garena Free Fire offers a wide variety of cosmetics like clothes, skins, and more for gamers to pick from. These additional Free Fire items are also available to Free Fire players, who can get them by completing and winning Free Fire missions.

It should be mentioned that players can also purchase these additional things through the in-game store, although this can be a costly endeavour. Garena Free Fire has also announced that the Money Heist Mode will be accessible for gamers on December 11 via its official Twitter account. On the other hand, it was announced on Wednesday that a special winter collection of products is now available and that gamers can top up until December 12 to receive new items. The Ice Feather Katana can be obtained by spending at least 200 diamonds, while the Roaring Bandana can be obtained by spending at least 500 diamonds.

Also, today is the last day to win two special grand prizes from the current fading wheel: Red Robster Woodpecker and Endless Bullet Emote. Now, for players who want to redeem codes, they can do so by going to the official redemption website. Here's how to do it:

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for December 10:

FBHJ I876 TRGH

F3AD Q2RF IJNB

FNMR F987 YGBN

FYF5 BNSX D98U

FH65 RGRF VS3F

FU7T 6G5T VRCX

FQ2R TG7V 6TID

FRBG B687 RYEI

FHFB GYBU INHG

F876 EIUD BVHG

FE67 RVBU YOT9

F8BU VJ3E K0PO

FK3L XPZ4 FGTR

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 10: Steps to redeem

To obtain the redeem codes, go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en, which will take you to the official Garena Free Fire coupon redemption page.

To continue the redemption procedure, you will need to connect in with your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, HUAWEI, or VK ID. You should keep in mind, however, that your login ID must match your in-game login ID.

Copy any of the 12 character long redeem codes from today's code list and paste it into the text box after logging in.

This will open a chat box where you may double-check your work. 'OK' should be selected. The process of obtaining a redemption code is now complete.

If your redemption bid is unsuccessful for any reason, you will receive an email; otherwise, you must wait at least 24 hours for your rewards to become active on your device.

