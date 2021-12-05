Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 5: Here’s how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Everyone enjoys playing games and receiving rewards. Garena Free Fire strives to make its fans feel unique by giving daily redeem codes that allow gamers to have access to exclusive content. It also gives players a wide variety of cosmetics to pick from, like as clothes, skins, and more, to help them improve their game play. Furthermore, the codes can be gained for free by the players, implying that they do not have to pay any money to obtain them. These additional Free Fire items are also available to Free Fire players, who can get them by completing and winning Free Fire missions.

However, Garena Free Fire gamers will have to purchase these additional items from the in-game store, which can be a costly endeavour. Aside from the Garena Free Fire redeem codes and awards, the game has also organised events for its users to participate in and win additional prizes. By December 10, 2021, Garena Free Fire users can win two exclusive grand rewards from the current faded wheel: Red Robster Woodpecker and Endless Bullet Emote.

Other ongoing events include Less is More, which will continue until December 7th, and Heist Royale, which will run through December 8th, 2021. When it comes to redeeming codes, gamers can do so by going to the official redemption website. Here's how to get them in Garena Free Fire:

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for December 5:

DDFRTY1616POUYT

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO16POKH

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

FFICZTBCUR4M

FFIC9PG5J5YZ

FFICWFKZGQ6Z

FFBATJSLDCCS

FFBBCVQZ4MW

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 5: How to redeem

To obtain the redeem codes, go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en, which will take you to the official Garena Free Fire coupon redemption page.

To continue the redemption procedure, you will need to connect in with your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, HUAWEI, or VK ID. You should keep in mind, however, that your login ID must match your in-game login ID.

Copy any of the 12 character long redeem codes from today's code list and paste it into the text box after logging in.

This will open a chat box where you may double-check your work. 'OK' should be selected. The process of obtaining a redemption code is now complete.

If your redemption bid is unsuccessful for any reason, you will receive an email; otherwise, you must wait at least 24 hours for your rewards to become active on your device.

Live TV

#mute