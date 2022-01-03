Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 3, 2022: Here’s how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire has recently earned a large user base as a result of the ban on PUBG Mobile in India. On the Google Play Store, the battle royale game produced by 111 Dots Studio has over 1 billion downloads. Every 10-minute game is a survival shooter in which you are thrown on a deserted island. It allows a total of 50 players to play at the same time, exploring a territory full of surprises in the hopes of surviving to the conclusion.

Free Fire, in addition to enticing gamers with its vivid layout and engaging gameplay, offers certain in-app purchases ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 9,000. Players can purchase new skins, diamond bundles, and other goodies in the game's store, or they can earn them by performing objectives.

Surprisingly, you can obtain the thrilling products without spending any money or completing difficult quests. The official Free Fire redemption website has a number of codes that can be redeemed for in-game items and awards.

When you redeem a simple 12-character code, you can obtain a variety of incentives ranging from gold to diamonds, which will be added to your account wallet. To get the benefit, follow the instructions below.

Step 1: To begin, sign in using your Google, Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Huawei, or VK account.

Step2: Simply copy and paste any of the 12-character code into the text area.

Step 3: Click the 'OK' button.

Step 4: You've completed your task. Now all you have to do is wait for the prize to appear in your game lobby or account wallet.

Below are the Free Fire codes for January 3, 2022

DDFRTY2021POUYT - Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO - Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO21POKH - Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO2021UY - Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP21 - 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO21UB - Free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW - Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD - Paloma Character

BHPOU82021NHDF - Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU - Outfit

For rewards like Fancy ride, pickup truck, custom room card:

GH7N3ZKCFA7Q

FC6YH3KOF9UY

VFGVJMCKDMHN

FVGBHJKUYTRE

WFGRW9J7CKJQ

FLOIUYTRESXC

FH9RGQVXHRDV

FWASXDCVBNMK

7TQ4WXZK5MP2

5ZMYYPM7P6YP

F10IUJHGVCDSE

MCPBKGXUA5YU

