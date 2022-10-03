Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 03 October : Here’s how to get FF rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on an everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, and Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: WhatsApp entering film-making biz, movie to premiere on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 3, 2022

JIMYLVT46V2Z

BJKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MCPKE62KW5MX

FF10617KGUF9

87JR8K8AKP64

9BYDPUM5WK6Z

MV9CQ27LQJOL

30VTN5443GFQ

PUSROKI57R77

FKJHBNJKOPPOL

FMKLPOIUYTFD

JCDKCNJE5RTR

FDRDSASERTYH

FHBVCDFQWERT

FMKI88YTGFD8

KLLPDJHDDBJD

EDXXDSZSSDFG

HDFHDNBHNDJL

VFGVJMCKDMHN

NDJDFBGJFJFK

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, October 3, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)