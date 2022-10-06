Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 06 October : Here’s how to get FF rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on an everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, and Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: WhatsApp entering film-making biz, movie to premiere on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 06, 2022

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSEN5MX

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

MCPW2D1U3XA3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

FFCMCPSJ99S3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

XZXJE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

V427K98RUCHZ

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

6KWMFJVMMQYG

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, October 06, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)