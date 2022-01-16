Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, January 16: Check steps to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire redeem codes have been released by the developers to the gaming title. Gamers can use the Garena Free Fire redeem codes to receive free rewards such as in-app skins, and virtual currency - gold and diamond.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire redeem is one of the most popular free-to-play battleground games. The title gained popularity in 2020 when the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile India on national security and user safety concerns.

Garena Free Fire makes the game more interesting for players by releasing daily free redeem codes. Using the codes, players free items and in-app currency to improve their gameplay.

Garena Free Fire redeem code consists of 12 digits. The 12 digit code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players are required to enter the codes on the official website to get the free rewards in their accounts.

The developers of Free Fire also organise several events to make the game much more interesting for the players. Participating in the events provides players with free items and rewards.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for today, January 16:

FRQF 234J RTIJ

F7LO UJ98 HG7F

FYGW BNKY IG8F

FGXB NJSW I3RF

F6S5 TWRF 34V5

FD6S 5ARW DF34

F6NY KFID 8S76

G8F7 65TR WFEC

F5HJ TKGF I8D7

FFD9 S87A 654R

FE2D 3FGR HTJG

DSZD E3AW AQS2

FWR2 3F4T JKLG

FULH O8F7 D6ST

5RFW BJTK YLOH

FXAQ X2DI 3EDR

How to redeem Garena Free Fire redeem codes?

Step 1: Visit the official redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to the Garena Free Fire account.

Step 3: Enter the 12 digits Garena Free Fire redeem code.

Step 4: Click on 'OK'.

Your free reward against the Garena Free Fire redeem code will be added to your account once the redemption is completed.

