Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, January 30: Know steps to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, January 30, have been released online by the game publishers to allow players to get free in-app rewards such as skins for weapons, game currency, characters, and unlocked items.

Players are required to visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption website, https://reward.ff.garena.com/en, to receive the free rewards in their game accounts by entering the redeem codes. Players are also required to log in to the online portal with their email ID, Facebook ID or VK ID.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire redeem code is a 12 digit code consisting of unique alphabets and numbers. Each code provides a unique reward to the players. And the good news is that Garena Free Fire daily releases many redeem codes that can be used to get various free rewards directly in the game accounts.

After redeeming the codes, players can visit the vault tab of the Garena Free Fire game to check the free rewards. You can check your account’s wallet to check if you have received Garena Free Fire gold and diamonds, virtual currencies that can be used in the game to buy in-app items.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for today, January 30:

SVBN K58T 7G65

N34M RTYO HNI8

UBJH GNT6 M7KU

FGHE U76T RFQB

X4SW FGRH G76T

FT6Y GBTG VSRW

Y374 UYH5 GB67

NJKI 89UY 7GTV

6AQ2 WS1X DFRT

Y7UL O80U 9J8H

8S7W 65RF ERFG

7GF6 D5TS REF3

C3DS EBN4 M56K

4G56 NYHK GFID

Here’s how to redeem Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, January 30:

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in with Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Step 3: Enter the 12-digit redeem codes into the text box.

Step 4: Select the 'OK' button.

Step 5: You will receive the free reward against the redemption code in your Garena Free Fire account.

