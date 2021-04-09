Get iPhone 11 for Rs 46,999 on Flipkart till April 11: Check the deal

Apple’s iPhone 11 is sold at a jaw-dropping price on Flipkart. With the ecommerce platform announcing its Mobile Bonanza Sales on April 7, the iPhone’s price has been reduced to Rs 46,999.

Apple had already cut down its price to Rs 54,999 as against Rs 68,500 after the launch of the iPhone 12 series.

If you seem to be an iPhone lover, then this unmissable deal on iPhone 11 with a discount of almost Rs 7,000 is for you. Also, you need to hurry up as the sale ends on April 11 and this deal is for a limited period of time.

Besides selling it at a discounted rate, Flipkart is also giving an opportunity to exchange old phones for up to Rs 16,500 in return for the new phone. Additionally, an instant 5% discount is available if you pay via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Despite the launch of the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 has still kept its charm with superb features and specifications. The phone comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD Display and in terms of cameras, the phone is equipped with dual 12MP camera sensors and a 12MP camera sensor on the front.

Apple iPhone 11 is available in green, purple, and other colors such as white, red, and black.

Apart from iPhone 11, Flipkart is also giving discounts on the iPhone 11 Pro as it is sold at Rs 74,999 till April 11.