Gionee to launch Max Pro in India on March 1

After launching the Gionee Max last year, the company is planning to launch the Gionee Max Pro smartphone in India.

The teaser page on Flipkart reveals that the company will launch the smartphone at 12 PM on March 1 and it also carries Flipkart Unique branding, which means that it will be available online exclusively via the Walmart-owned e-retail platform.

Besides that, the teaser page on Flipkart also gives key details on the features of the upcoming smartphone, which includes the display, battery, and storage space.

According to the details, the Gionee Max Pro smartphone will be equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ display and it will come with a single front camera that will be housed inside the dewdrop notch. The phone will also get extremely thin bezels on the sides and a thick chin.

There is hardly any information on the phone’s design and one of the images shared on Flipkart reveals that the phone’s rear camera setup will be housed inside a square-shaped camera module. Also, the phone will be available in the Blue colour and it will offer 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. It will pack a 6,000mAh battery.

Several reports suggest that the upcoming smartphone is expected to be available in Black, Blue, and Red colour variants.