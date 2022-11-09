New Delhi: Google revealed today that the new Gmail interface will become the norm for all users. The business announced via a blog post that users of Gmail will no longer be able to switch back to the previous layout right away.

Google revealed a new Gmail design earlier this year for the uninitiated. The business had previously stated that the updated platform would include a more unified design that would integrate Google Chat and Google Meet, the company's video conference and chat platforms, within Gmail's user experience.

Beginning in February of this year, Google began testing the update with Gmail subscribers. The business started making the new Gmail more publicly accessible to users in April, two months later, but with one significant distinction. If users didn't like the updated design, they could still go back to the previous version of Gmail. However, users of Gmail can no longer access that option at this time.

Users of Gmail will need to set which platforms they wish to see on the left side of the window due to the updated design's adjustments. Users can choose between Meet, Spaces, and Chat. Google claims that Gmail users can personalise the new design to include the apps that are more relevant to them by using the fast options provided in Gmail.

Users have the option of using Gmail only or Gmail along with Chat, Spaces, Meet, and other services."This lowers the need to jump between numerous applications, windows, or tabs and makes it simpler to remain on top of what's important. Users will no longer be able to configure Chat on the right side of Gmail because it is now available on the left, the company said.

According to Google's blog post, customers of the legacy G Suite Basic and Business plans as well as Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as Frontline and nonprofit organisations, will be able to use the redesigned Gmail. Customers of Google Workspace Essentials cannot access it, though.

Google announced that it has begun sending out the update to all of its users worldwide and that everyone should be able to use it over the next several weeks.