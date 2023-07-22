trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638868
NewsTechnology
CHATGPT

Good News For Android Users! OpenAI To Bring App Next Week

Last month, OpenAI updated the ChatGPT application on iOS, and added Bing integration for Plus plan users. The company also improved the history search with the update.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 01:52 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Good News For Android Users! OpenAI To Bring App Next Week

New Delhi: Sam Altman-run OpenAI on Saturday announced it will finally launch its hugely-popular AI chatbot called ChatGPT for Android users next week. The ChatGPT for Android app is being launched a few months after the free iOS app brought the chatbot to iPhones.

"Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week, and you can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today,"  the company said in a tweet.

The ChatGPT app on Android is more or less identical to the iOS app. The users can sync conversations and preferences across devices too. The Android rollout is likely to come to US users first and then to other countries but the company was yet to reveal plans.

cre Trending Stories

One can sign up to be notified when the app goes live by hitting "pre-register" on the Google Play Store. OpenAI has also introduced a new "customised instructions" feature for ChatGPT, that allows users to share anything with the artificial intelligence (AI)-chatbot for future conversations.

"Custom instructions are currently available in Beta for Plus users, and we plan to roll out to all users soon," the company said.

Users can edit or delete custom instructions at any time for new conversations. Moreover, the users' instructions won’t be shared with shared link viewers.

Last month, OpenAI updated the ChatGPT application on iOS, and added Bing integration for Plus plan users. The company also improved the history search with the update.

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest